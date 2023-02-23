Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 106,481 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

