Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,012. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

