Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lemonade Call Options (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,420 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 4,375 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 1,682,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

