TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) versus BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Head to Head Analysis

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 104.04 -$28.67 million ($1.49) -1.14 BioAtla $250,000.00 476.89 -$95.40 million ($2.74) -1.16

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -828.53% -147.84% BioAtla N/A -57.78% -46.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BioAtla 0 1 3 0 2.75

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 452.05%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

BioAtla beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.