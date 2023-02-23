TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 55,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,881. The company has a market cap of $691.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 177.12 and a quick ratio of 177.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 409,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

