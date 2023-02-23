TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.21). Approximately 535,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 929,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.21).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital lowered TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.46. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

