Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TOL opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

