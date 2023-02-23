Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $58.88. 1,497,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,930. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.23.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

