Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,890,857 shares of company stock worth $72,363,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

