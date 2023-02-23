Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.96 price objective (down previously from C$10.23) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.24. 74,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$691.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.11. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The company has a current ratio of 147.46, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.