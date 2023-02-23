Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $63.34 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $371.81 million and approximately $63.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00083084 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057077 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010439 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00027928 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003777 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001854 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,041,259,521 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
