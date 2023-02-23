The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,009 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $125,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. 789,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,050. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

