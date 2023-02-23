The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 1,139 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69.

On Thursday, January 12th, Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60.

DIS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.68. 9,705,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,784,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

