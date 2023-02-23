The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.17.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

