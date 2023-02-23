The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 62 ($0.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.82) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LON RTN opened at GBX 34.78 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £266.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.26. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.20 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

