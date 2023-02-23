The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $239.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

