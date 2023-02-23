The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to “Buy”

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $250,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,462.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,651,596 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,269. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

