The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GUT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 134,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,116. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.