The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

