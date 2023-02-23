The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE:BNS opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

