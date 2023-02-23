The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2,040.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

