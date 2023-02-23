TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 1,525,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,002,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

