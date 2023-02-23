Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 989.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.82. 40,939,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,138,172. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

