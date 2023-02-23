Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2,694.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,131 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Terex worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 579.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 566,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $57.48.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,278. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

