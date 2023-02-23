Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,081.16

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,081.16 ($25.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,830 ($22.04). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,842 ($22.18), with a volume of 59,644 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,181.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,055.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,079.29.

In related news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($28.90), for a total value of £600,000 ($722,543.35). Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

