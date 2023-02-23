Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Securities upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TDOC stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 4,695,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

