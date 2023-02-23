TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) President Rebecca Kitchens Sells 750 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Kitchens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 346,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

