TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.9 %

FTI stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.