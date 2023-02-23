TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
FTI stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
