TD Securities Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$9.50

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANRGF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

