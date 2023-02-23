Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.30

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 514,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,343. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

