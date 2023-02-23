Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.30.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Target Announces Dividend

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

