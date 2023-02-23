Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,867 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Tapestry worth $154,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

