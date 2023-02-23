Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

