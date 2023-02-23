Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 911,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,776 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $16.60.

Talos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.