SwissBorg (CHSB) Market Capitalization Tops $222.45 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SwissBorg has a market cap of $222.45 million and approximately $318,114.88 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00426028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.69 or 0.28220883 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

