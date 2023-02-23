Sweat Economy (SWEAT) One Day Volume Tops $5.25 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $48.28 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,252,070,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,954,082,057 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

