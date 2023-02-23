Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.14 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $48.14 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00428192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.86 or 0.28364227 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,253,729,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,956,560,298 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

