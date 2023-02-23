Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.74.
About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
