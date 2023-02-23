Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.05.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

SPB stock opened at C$10.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 357.00. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.44 and a 1 year high of C$12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.