Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 1,975,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $172,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.