Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $26,262,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

