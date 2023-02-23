Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 2,817 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

