Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $322.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.19 and a 200 day moving average of $318.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

