Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

