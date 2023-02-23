Sun Life Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 235.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.53 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $141.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

