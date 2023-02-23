Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SUI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. The company had a trading volume of 680,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,378. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.