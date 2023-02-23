Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.22-$7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.80. 680,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,378. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

