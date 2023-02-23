Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

Shares of SUI traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,226. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

