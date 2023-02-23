Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 135,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,700. The firm has a market cap of $991.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.