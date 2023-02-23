Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.74 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Stratis has a market cap of $91.34 million and $13.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002599 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.22 or 0.06895260 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00082628 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028869 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00056953 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010247 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028237 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,418,075 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.